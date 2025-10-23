Cantargia AB to Present at Key Investor Conferences

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cantargia AB ( (SE:CANTA) ) has provided an update.

Cantargia AB announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, including the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York City and the DnB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo. These events will feature presentations by CEO Hilde Steineger, highlighting the company’s ongoing developments and strategic initiatives. The participation in these conferences may enhance Cantargia’s visibility in the biotechnology sector and provide insights into its future directions, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

Cantargia AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. It has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, which is involved in various cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Its oncology program includes the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), which is being clinically studied primarily in combination with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer. The company also has a second development program, the antibody CAN10, targeting serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 3,718,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK599.2M

