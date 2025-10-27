CanSino Biologics Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ).

CanSino Biologics Inc. has released its unaudited third-quarter financial report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in operating revenue and net profit compared to the previous year. The company’s operating revenue rose by 22.13% to RMB 692.57 million, and net profit attributable to shareholders surged by 842.01% to RMB 14.44 million, indicating strong financial performance and potential positive implications for investors and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6185) stock is a Hold with a HK$41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:6185 Stock Forecast page.

More about CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, specializing in the development and production of vaccines. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative vaccine solutions to address global health challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.13B

See more insights into 6185 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue