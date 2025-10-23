CanSino Biologics Approves H Share Option Scheme at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ) has issued an announcement.

CanSino Biologics Inc. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting, including the adoption of the 2025 H Share Option Scheme. The scheme involves granting a total of 860,000 H Share Options to key executives and senior management, which is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and align the interests of its leadership with shareholders. This move is likely to strengthen CanSino Biologics’ position in the biotechnology sector, potentially impacting its market performance and stakeholder confidence.

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines for infectious diseases. The company is known for its research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry, aiming to provide advanced solutions for public health.

Average Trading Volume: 2,212,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.39B

