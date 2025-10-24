Canopy Growth to Announce Q2 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canopy Growth ( (TSE:WEED) ) has shared an announcement.

Canopy Growth Corporation will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results on November 7, 2025. The announcement will be followed by an audio webcast featuring CEO Luc Mongeau and CFO Tom Stewart. This release is significant as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic positioning in the cannabis industry, potentially impacting stakeholders and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WEED) stock is a Hold with a C$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canopy Growth stock, see the TSE:WEED Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WEED Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WEED is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with persistent net losses and negative cash flows being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to the company’s unprofitability. While the earnings call highlighted some positive developments, such as revenue growth and cost reductions, these are overshadowed by ongoing profitability and margin pressures.

More about Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading cannabis company focused on improving lives through cannabis products. It offers innovative products under brands like Tweed, 7ACRES, and Storz & Bickel, serving medical cannabis patients globally with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is also strategically positioned in the U.S. THC market through its interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which includes ownership of several cannabis operators and brands.

Average Trading Volume: 5,214,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$625.8M

