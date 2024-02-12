Cano Health Protects Assets Amid Restructuring Process

Cano Health (CANOQ) has released an update.

Amid its Chapter 11 proceedings, a company has secured an interim order to safeguard the potential value of its net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs). This order places restrictions on the trading and transfer of its Class A common stock, particularly targeting “Substantial Stockholders” who own or aim to acquire a significant portion of the stock. These measures are designed to protect the company’s NOLs, which are seen as valuable assets to optimize during the reorganization. Any stock transactions violating these rules may be deemed void and could result in legal consequences. The final hearing on this matter is scheduled for early March.

