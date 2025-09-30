Cannabix Technologies Secures First Sale of BreathLogix Device to Maritime Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cannabix Technologies ( (TSE:BLO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cannabix Technologies has announced its first sale of the BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening device to a European maritime shipping company, marking a significant milestone in its commercial endeavors. This device, integrated with cloud-based and facial recognition technology, aims to improve safety by providing real-time alerts and data management, and is expected to have a wide impact across multiple industries seeking to enhance operational safety.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLO is a Underperform.

Cannabix Technologies has a low overall stock score due to severe financial challenges, characterized by zero revenue and ongoing losses. While technical indicators and recent corporate developments provide some optimism, the company’s speculative valuation and financial instability remain significant concerns.

More about Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development of marijuana and alcohol breath devices. The company targets various sectors, including maritime, mining, oil and gas, industrial, trucking, and warehousing, aiming to enhance operational safety through its innovative screening solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 27,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$61.75M

