Cann Group Secures Short-Term Extension of NAB Debt Facilities

Cann Group ( (AU:CAN) ) has shared an update.

Cann Group Limited has announced a short-term extension of its debt facilities with National Australia Bank, moving the expiry date from October 31, 2025, to November 11, 2025. This extension is part of a forbearance and settlement agreement with NAB, which involves the release of all securities and closure of loan facilities upon a $15.30 million payment. The finalization of this agreement is expected by November 11, 2025, potentially impacting the company’s financial obligations and operational flexibility.

More about Cann Group

Cann Group Limited is an Australian company focused on enhancing patients’ lives by developing, producing, and supplying innovative cannabis medicines. The company operates research facilities and a large-scale cultivation and GMP manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia. Cann Group offers a range of dried flower and oil products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and extracts to both domestic and international markets. Additionally, the company owns Satipharm, known for its patent-protected capsule technology.

YTD Price Performance: -66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,690,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.15M

