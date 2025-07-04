Candelaria Mining Finalizes Minera Apolo Disposition, Resolves Loan Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Candelaria Mining ( (TSE:CAND) ) is now available.

Candelaria Mining Corp. has completed the disposition of its subsidiary Minera Apolo, resolving enforcement proceedings with Goldgroup Mining Inc. This transaction, which involved transferring shares of Minera Apolo to Goldgroup, satisfies a loan facility and releases all related claims against Candelaria. As part of the agreement, Candelaria received shares and a cash payment from Goldgroup, with an additional payment expected. The company’s listing will move to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange, with trading set to begin on July 9, 2025.

More about Candelaria Mining

Candelaria Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company was involved in the Pinos Project through its subsidiary Minera Apolo.

Average Trading Volume: 25,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.5M

