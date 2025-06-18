Candel Therapeutics Elects New Directors at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Candel Therapeutics ( (CADL) ).

On June 17, 2025, Candel Therapeutics held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where shareholders elected Renee Gaeta, Gary J. Nabel, and Joseph C. Papa as Class I directors for a three-year term. Additionally, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified.

The most recent analyst rating on (CADL) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Candel Therapeutics stock, see the CADL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CADL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CADL is a Underperform.

Candel Therapeutics is currently facing substantial financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing cash burn, which heavily weighs down its stock score. Despite positive clinical trial results offering future potential, the current technical and valuation metrics remain unfavorable, reflecting the speculative nature of the stock.

To see Spark’s full report on CADL stock, click here.

More about Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. is a company involved in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for cancer treatment.

Average Trading Volume: 998,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $258.5M

See more data about CADL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.