CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board with New Appointments

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( (HK:1228) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced the appointment of Ms. Zhao Wei as a non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee, effective June 30, 2025. This appointment is part of a broader change in the composition of the board committees, which also includes the addition of Dr. Lan Hu to the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee to meet gender diversity requirements. These changes are expected to enhance the company’s governance and strategic direction.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare diseases and targeted oncology. The company aims to address unmet medical needs in these specialized markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,299,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$119M

