Canal+ S.A. Advances Share Buyback Programme with New Purchase

The latest announcement is out from Canal+ ( (GB:CAN) ).

Canal+ S.A. has announced the purchase of 245,058 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme. This move is aimed at holding shares in treasury to satisfy share awards under its incentive plans, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAN) stock is a Hold with a £242.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canal+ stock, see the GB:CAN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by Canal+’s financial performance, which shows revenue growth but is hindered by profitability issues and negative free cash flow growth. Technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and valuation metrics are weak due to a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield.

More about Canal+

Canal+ S.A. is a global media and entertainment company that operates in the industry of broadcasting and content production. It focuses on providing a range of television and digital services, including subscription-based and free-to-air channels, catering to diverse audiences worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 829,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £2.27B

