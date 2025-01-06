Canal+ Board Member Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Canal+ ( (GB:CAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Jean-Christophe Thiery, a member of the Supervisory Board at Canal+ S.A, has acquired 68,330 ordinary shares of the company in two separate transactions at the end of December 2024. This move reflects a significant investment by a key company insider and could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially affecting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Canal+

Canal+ S.A is a company operating in the media and entertainment industry, primarily involved in the production and distribution of television content and services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.49%

Average Trading Volume: 14,978,675

Current Market Cap: £2.02B

Find detailed analytics on CAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.