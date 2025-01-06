Canal+ Board Member Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
Canal+ ( (GB:CAN) ) has issued an announcement.
Jean-Christophe Thiery, a member of the Supervisory Board at Canal+ S.A, has acquired 68,330 ordinary shares of the company in two separate transactions at the end of December 2024. This move reflects a significant investment by a key company insider and could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially affecting investor perceptions and market positioning.
More about Canal+
Canal+ S.A is a company operating in the media and entertainment industry, primarily involved in the production and distribution of television content and services.
YTD Price Performance: 0.49%
Average Trading Volume: 14,978,675
Current Market Cap: £2.02B
