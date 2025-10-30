Canadian Solar’s CSI Solar Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Canadian Solar ( (CSIQ) ).

On October 30, 2025, Canadian Solar’s subsidiary, CSI Solar, released its third-quarter financial report for 2025, showing a decrease in operating revenue and profits compared to the previous year. The decline was attributed to lower average selling prices and increased tariffs and freight costs, although there was growth in energy storage revenue and a reduction in manufacturing costs. Despite these challenges, the company reported a significant increase in net cash flow from operating activities due to improved sales receipts and optimized inventory management.

The most recent analyst rating on (CSIQ) stock is a Hold with a $14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canadian Solar stock, see the CSIQ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSIQ is a Neutral.

Canadian Solar’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, with declining profitability and high leverage. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the poor valuation metrics and financial risks weigh heavily on the score.

Canadian Solar Inc. operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of solar power products and solutions. The company has a significant market presence through its majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board.

Average Trading Volume: 2,025,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

