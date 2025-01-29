Canadian Pacific Kansas City Declares Quarterly Dividend

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( (TSE:CP) ) is now available.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares, payable on April 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2025. This declaration underscores CPKC’s commitment to providing shareholder value and reflects its robust financial health. The dividend is classified as an ‘eligible’ dividend under Canadian tax legislation, which may have positive tax implications for shareholders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a transnational railway company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It is the first and only single-line railway linking Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing access to major ports across North America. The company operates approximately 20,000 route miles and employs 20,000 railroaders, offering freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise.

YTD Price Performance: 7.49%

Average Trading Volume: 3,035,991

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $73.89B

