Canadian Goldcamps Ushers in New Leadership Era

Canadian Goldcamps Corp. has undergone significant leadership changes, with Brendan Purdy stepping down as director and interim CEO, while welcoming Jason Hawkins and Mike Taylor to the Board, with Taylor also serving as the new Interim CEO, and Kevin Cornish taking the role of CFO. The new executives bring a wealth of experience, with Taylor notable for his 40 years in exploration and Hawkins for his 25 years in capital markets. These strategic appointments aim to steer the Canadian mining company towards future successes.

