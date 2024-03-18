Canada Nickel Announces Promising Drill Results

Canada Nickel Company Inc (TSE:CNC) has released an update.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. reports a strong start to its 2024 exploration program with a new discovery at its Newmarket property and record drill results at Reid. The company’s drilling has revealed significant mineralization, including a noteworthy interval at Reid that suggests a large-scale potential for the property. The ongoing exploration aims to deliver additional resources by the second quarter of 2025, with further discoveries anticipated.

