Canada Goose Reports Mixed Q2 Fiscal 2026 Results

Canada Goose ( (GOOS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Canada Goose presented to its investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., a Canadian company known for its high-performance outerwear and apparel, operates in the fashion and retail industry with a focus on craftsmanship and individuality. In its second quarter fiscal 2026 results, Canada Goose reported a 1.8% increase in total revenue to $272.6 million, with direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue showing a significant rise of 21.8%. The company highlighted its strategic investments in product offerings and brand elevation, alongside expanding its global retail footprint with new store openings.

Key financial metrics revealed a mixed performance, with gross profit increasing by 3.7% to $170.1 million and a gross margin of 62.4%. However, the company faced challenges with a net loss of $15.2 million attributable to shareholders, compared to a net income of $5.4 million in the previous year. The operating loss stood at $17.6 million, attributed to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses driven by store expansions and increased marketing efforts.

Strategically, Canada Goose continued to enhance its brand presence through collaborations and partnerships, notably with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and actor Hsu Kuang-Han. The company also announced a renewed normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 10% of its subordinate voting shares, reflecting a strategic use of excess cash.

Looking ahead, Canada Goose remains focused on executing its business strategy, with management expressing confidence in its investments and market positioning as it enters the peak season. The company aims to leverage its brand strength and retail expansion to drive future growth, despite the current financial challenges.

