Canacol Energy to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Canacol Energy Ltd. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, after market closure. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 21, 2025. The financial results will be accessible through the company’s Investor Relations website, with a replay of the webcast available until March 28, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in Colombia. The company’s common stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, OTCQX in the United States, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.

YTD Price Performance: -1.29%

Average Trading Volume: 4,905

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $90.77M

