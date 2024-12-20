Canacol Energy Reports Drilling Progress in Colombia

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has released an update.

Canacol Energy Ltd. has announced updates on its exploration and development drilling programs in Colombia, highlighting successful production from the Pibe-1 exploration well and ongoing efforts with the Natilla-2 well. The company continues to advance its operations with the spudding of the Pibe-2 appraisal well and plans for the Clarinete-11 development well.

