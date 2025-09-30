Canaan Partners with Soluna for Wind-Powered Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Canaan ( (CAN) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 30, 2025, Canaan Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Soluna Holdings to deploy 20 megawatts of Avalon A15 XP Bitcoin miners at Soluna’s wind-powered data center in Texas. This collaboration marks a significant step for Canaan in expanding its North American mining operations, leveraging Soluna’s renewable energy infrastructure to enhance sustainability and cost efficiency. The deployment is expected in the first quarter of 2026, aligning with Canaan’s strategy to grow its presence in the region and meet the increasing demand for secure blockchain infrastructure.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAN) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canaan stock, see the CAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAN is a Neutral.

Canaan’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flows. Despite positive momentum in technical indicators and strong recent earnings performance, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The earnings call provided some optimism with record revenue and positive EBITDA, but ongoing operational challenges and tariff impacts continue to pose risks.

To see Spark’s full report on CAN stock, click here.

More about Canaan

Canaan Inc. is a technology company that specializes in ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Established in 2013, the company is known for its expertise in chip design and production in the ASIC field, particularly for Bitcoin mining machines.

Average Trading Volume: 41,242,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $414.9M

See more insights into CAN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue