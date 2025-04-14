Can-Fite BioPharma Reports 2024 Financial Results and Clinical Advances

Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ) has issued an update.

On April 14, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. reported its 2024 financial results and provided clinical updates. The company highlighted significant progress with its drug candidate Namodenoson, which showed promising results in a liver cancer patient and received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer. Additionally, Namodenoson was granted a patent for anti-obesity use. Can-Fite also advanced its Piclidenoson drug candidate for psoriasis and entered clinical development for Lowe Syndrome. Financially, the company experienced a slight decrease in revenue and an increase in net loss for 2024 compared to 2023, with ongoing investments in research and development.

The overall score of 42 reflects significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call highlights and corporate events adds uncertainty, necessitating strategic improvements for investor confidence.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases. The company is engaged in clinical trials and research to advance treatments for conditions such as liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, psoriasis, and canine osteoarthritis.

YTD Price Performance: -12.29%

Average Trading Volume: 183,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.12M

