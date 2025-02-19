Camsing Healthcare Announces Board Reconstitution

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Camsing Healthcare Limited ( (SG:BAC) ) has shared an update.

Camsing Healthcare Limited has announced a significant change in its board composition with the resignation of Mr. Yeo Choon Tat as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 28, 2025. This reconstitution is part of the company’s ongoing governance updates, with the board now chaired by Ms. Liu Xiaohua and no changes to its committees, indicating stability in its strategic committees amidst leadership changes.

More about Camsing Healthcare Limited

Camsing Healthcare Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates within the healthcare industry, focusing on providing health-related services and products. The company is involved in a range of activities that serve the healthcare needs of its market.

YTD Price Performance: 6.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$4.77M

