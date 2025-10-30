Camplify Announces Strategic Partnership with JB Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Camplify Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CHL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Camplify Holdings Limited has announced a strategic partnership with JB Group, as presented by CEO Justin Hales. This partnership is expected to strengthen Camplify’s market position by leveraging JB Group’s resources and expertise, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and expanding its reach in the RV rental market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CHL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Camplify Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:CHL Stock Forecast page.

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) is a company focused on enhancing outdoor experiences through innovative and scalable technology solutions. It operates a leading peer-to-peer digital marketplace platform that connects recreational vehicle (RV) owners with hirers. The CHL Group includes brands such as Camplify, MyWay, PaulCamper, and Rent a Tent, and has operations in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Average Trading Volume: 113,682

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.53M

