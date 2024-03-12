Campbell Soup Bolsters Market Position with Sovos Acquisition

Campbell Soup (CPB) has issued an update.

Campbell Soup Company has successfully completed its acquisition of Sovos Brands, Inc., turning Sovos into a wholly owned subsidiary. Each Sovos share has been converted into a $23.00 cash entitlement, and various stock awards have been settled or converted in alignment with the merger terms. To finance the acquisition and related expenses, Campbell secured a $2 billion unsecured loan, which, along with existing cash, covered the purchase. This strategic move aims to strengthen Campbell’s market position, signaling a significant event for investors and stakeholders in the food industry.

