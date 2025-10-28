Cameco and Brookfield Partner with US Government to Boost Nuclear Reactor Deployment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cameco ( (TSE:CCO) ) has shared an update.

Cameco Corporation, in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, has entered into a strategic agreement with the United States Government to accelerate the deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactors. This collaboration aims to enhance the nuclear power industrial base in the US and globally, with an investment value of at least US$80 billion. The partnership is expected to boost demand for Cameco’s products and services, reinforcing its position in the nuclear energy market. The initiative will also support the growth of Westinghouse’s energy systems segment and leverage existing nuclear industry supply chains, potentially benefiting stakeholders through enhanced energy security and climate initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CCO) stock is a Buy with a C$129.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cameco stock, see the TSE:CCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CCO is a Outperform.

Cameco’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the nuclear market are the most significant factors driving its stock score. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and technical indicators present mixed signals. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust cash flow and strategic opportunities in the nuclear sector provide a positive outlook.

More about Cameco

Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest suppliers of uranium and nuclear fuel services, focusing on providing secure and reliable nuclear fuel components. The company operates within the nuclear energy industry, offering products and services that support the operation of nuclear reactors globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,315,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$53.72B

