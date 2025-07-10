Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Omega Diagnostics ( (GB:CNSL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Plc has appointed Ajay Patel as the new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. With over 30 years of experience in finance, Patel’s addition to the board is expected to drive the company’s growth and strategic objectives, enhancing its leadership and operational capabilities.

More about Omega Diagnostics

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Plc is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on health and nutrition products, aiming to lead the industry with its personalized and functional approach.

Average Trading Volume: 251,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £9.16M

