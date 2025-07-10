Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Appoints New CFO to Bolster Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Omega Diagnostics ( (GB:CNSL) ) has issued an update.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Plc has appointed Ajay Patel as the new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. Patel brings over 30 years of experience in finance, having worked in senior roles at Tesco and other sectors, which is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team and support its growth strategy.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Plc is a specialist medical diagnostics company that focuses on health and nutrition products. The company is known for promoting a personalized and functional approach to health and nutrition.

Average Trading Volume: 251,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £9.16M

