Calima Energy Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Calima Energy Ltd has announced a share buy-back program targeting holders of ‘unmarketable parcels,’ which are shareholdings valued at less than $500. Eligible shareholders can sell their shares back to the company at a set price, with the aim to reduce administrative costs and aid shareholders in liquidating small holdings without incurring brokerage fees. Shareholders not wishing to participate must submit a form by August 29, 2024, with the outcome of the buy-back to be announced on September 2, 2024.

