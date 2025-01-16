California Water Service Granted Extension on Capital Filing

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

California Water Service ( (CWT) ) just unveiled an update.

On January 14, 2025, the California Public Utilities Commission granted California Water Service Company and three other Class A water companies a one-year extension on their cost of capital filing deadline to May 1, 2026. This decision allows the Water Cost of Capital Mechanisms to remain in effect during the extension, impacting operational planning and financial strategies for the involved companies.

More about California Water Service

California Water Service Company is a regulated utility subsidiary operating in California, focusing on providing water services to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: -1.94%

Average Trading Volume: 318,309

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.55B

