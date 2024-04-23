Calidus Resources Opens Exclusive Share Purchase Plan

Calidus Resources Ltd. (AU:CAI) has released an update.

Calidus Resources Ltd has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) exclusive to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, allowing them to buy new shares at A$0.115 each without brokerage fees, including an option for every two shares purchased. The offer is based on the same terms as a recent placement to select investors and hinges on shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting. Interested shareholders must apply electronically, with the SPP closing on 8 May 2024.

