Calidus Resources Completes Restructuring and Share Transfer

Calidus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CAI) ) has shared an update.

Calidus Resources Limited has completed the effectuation of its Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) with West Coast Gold Pty Ltd. This involved the transfer of all shares to the DOCA Proponent’s nominee, Ample Resources Pty Ltd, as approved by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. The company transitioned out of administration, resulting in the resignation of former directors and the establishment of new board governance and Creditors’ Trusts. This restructuring marks a significant shift in Calidus Resources’ operational control and ownership, as it adapts to new leadership and prepares for future financial dealings with creditors.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.1M

