Calibre Mining on Track for Robust 2024 Growth

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining Corp. has reported strong first-quarter gold production, achieving 61,767 ounces and staying on course to meet its annual target of 275,000 to 300,000 ounces for 2024. The company has also completed the acquisition of the Valentine Gold Mine, with construction over 61% finished, setting the stage for a significant increase in production with the start of gold production expected in the first half of 2025. Calibre’s growth is underscored by a 28% year-on-year production increase since 2019 and a commitment to sustainable and ethical mining practices.

For further insights into TSE:CXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.