CaliberCos to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results

On March 18, 2025, CaliberCos Inc. announced it would release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, followed by a webcast and conference call to discuss the results. This announcement highlights Caliber’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with investors, reflecting its strategic positioning in the real estate market.

CaliberCos Inc. is a real estate investor, developer, and manager with over $2.9 billion in managed assets. The company focuses on investing in projects, strategies, and geographies that are often overlooked by global real estate institutions, leveraging its in-house shared services group for greater control and visibility into future investment opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: -7.18%

Average Trading Volume: 80,362

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.21M

