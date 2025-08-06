CaliberCos Inc. Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CaliberCos, Inc. Class A ( (CWD) ) just unveiled an update.

CaliberCos Inc. held its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders on August 1, 2025, where key proposals were voted upon. The meeting saw the election of six directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting, with all nominees successfully elected. Additionally, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified by the stockholders.

Spark’s Take on CWD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CWD is a Neutral.

CaliberCos, Inc. presents significant financial challenges with declining revenues, negative equity, and high leverage, severely impacting its overall score. While technical and valuation metrics remain weak, recent corporate events and strategic initiatives offer some hope for recovery. However, these are overshadowed by the company’s current financial instability.

More about CaliberCos, Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 29,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.81M

