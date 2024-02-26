Calfrac Announces Q4 Earnings Release and Webcast

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) has released an update.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., a prominent player in the oilfield services sector, is set to release its fourth quarter results for 2023 on March 14, 2024, before market open, followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts. Interested parties can register online to participate in the discussion, with a replay available on the company’s website for 90 days. This event is anticipated to provide insights into Calfrac’s financial performance and operational strategies, impacting its stock value on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it is publicly traded under the symbol ‘CFW’.

