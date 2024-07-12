Caledonia Mining Shareholding Structure Changes

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, with Allan Gray Proprietary Limited now owning 7.00% of the company’s issued share capital through its investment funds. This change in the holdings represents a relevant shift as per the AIM Rules for Companies. The update follows inquiries made by the company and has been confirmed by Allan Gray on July 10, 2024.

