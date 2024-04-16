Caledonia Mining Acknowledges BlackRock’s Stake Change

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a significant shareholder update, revealing that investment giant BlackRock, Inc. has reached a new threshold of ownership in the company. The change, reported on April 15, 2024, indicates a noteworthy adjustment in BlackRock’s stake, triggering a disclosure under the AIM Rules for Companies. This development could signal shifting investor confidence and has potential implications for Caledonia’s stock market performance.

