Calculus VCT PLC Reports Positive Growth and Strategic Adjustments in 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Calculus VCT ( (GB:CLC) ).

Calculus VCT PLC reported its financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting steady growth and a positive total return amid challenging economic conditions. The company’s diversified investment strategy has proven resilient, contributing to a net asset value per share of 59.04p and a total annual dividend yield of 6.5%. The company also announced changes to its investment management agreement with Calculus Capital Limited, including revised management fees and service charges. These adjustments aim to align the interests of shareholders and the investment manager, ensuring continued performance and stakeholder satisfaction.

More about Calculus VCT

Calculus VCT PLC operates in the venture capital industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of Venture Capital Trust (VCT) qualifying investments. The company is known for its unique investment strategy that emphasizes a well-diversified and risk-adjusted portfolio, primarily targeting sectors that contribute to steady and reliable growth. Calculus Capital Limited, the investment manager, oversees these investments, ensuring they align with the company’s market focus and strategic goals.

Average Trading Volume: 96,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

