CAF Secures Major SNCF Train Supply Deal

CAF has secured a deal to supply 22 additional Intercités Oxygène trains to SNCF Voyageurs for the Bordeaux-Marseille line, valued at over 400 million euros. This expansion adds to a previous contract and will see the trains manufactured at CAF’s Reichshoffen plant, ensuring its operational workload until 2029. These trains promise enhanced passenger comfort and accessibility, featuring modern amenities like high-speed WiFi and ergonomic seating.

