Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. Outperforms Market with Strong Financial Year Performance

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) has shared an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has reported its performance metrics up to October 27, 2025, showing a gross performance of 2.5% for the month and 17.1% for the financial year to date, outperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.1% and 9.3% respectively. The company’s Net Tangible Assets per share stand at $2.175, with a current share price of $1.865, reflecting a 14% discount, which may indicate potential value for investors.

More about Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment opportunities. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CDO, and it provides investment performance updates and manages a portfolio aimed at outperforming market indices.

Average Trading Volume: 21,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

