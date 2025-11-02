Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:CDO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced the quotation of 251,392 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CDO, effective from October 31, 2025. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s financial activities.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 20,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

