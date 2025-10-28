Cadence Design Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Cadence Design Systems ( (CDNS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cadence Design Systems presented to its investors.

Cadence Design Systems, a leader in AI and digital twin technologies, specializes in computational software for engineering design across various sectors. The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 financial results, with revenue reaching $1.339 billion, up from $1.215 billion the previous year, and a record backlog of $7.0 billion. Key financial highlights include a GAAP operating margin of 31.8% and a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.93. Cadence also completed strategic acquisitions to enhance its product portfolio, including the Arm Artisan foundation IP and a definitive agreement to acquire Hexagon’s D&E business. Looking ahead, Cadence has raised its 2025 revenue growth outlook to approximately 14% year-over-year, reflecting confidence in its strategic positioning and ongoing business momentum.

