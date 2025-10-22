Cadence Bank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Cadence Bank ( (CADE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cadence Bank presented to its investors.

Cadence Bank is a regional bank offering a wide range of banking, investment, trust, and mortgage services across the Southern United States and Texas. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Cadence Bank reported a net income of $127.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, with an adjusted net income of $152.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share. The bank’s net interest margin improved to 3.46%, and it completed the acquisition and integration of Industry Bancshares, Inc., adding $4.1 billion in assets. Total loans increased by $1.3 billion, and deposits grew by $3.4 billion, driven by recent acquisitions. Cadence Bank maintained strong regulatory capital ratios, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 11.5%. Looking forward, the bank’s management remains focused on growth and improving shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

