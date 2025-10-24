CACI International Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Caci International ( (CACI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Caci International presented to its investors.

CACI International Inc is a national security company specializing in delivering technology solutions and expertise to accelerate innovation and ensure national security, operating primarily in the defense and intelligence sectors. The company recently reported its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings, showcasing a strong financial performance with significant growth in revenues and contract awards. CACI’s revenues increased by 11.2% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, driven by organic growth and strategic investments. The company also reported a net income of $124.8 million and an adjusted net income of $151.7 million, reflecting a 13.5% increase from the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw an improvement, with diluted EPS rising by 5.6% and adjusted diluted EPS by 15.5%. CACI’s contract awards reached $5 billion, with a notable portion attributed to new business, highlighting its focus on national security priorities. The company’s backlog increased to $33.9 billion, indicating a strong pipeline of future work. Looking ahead, CACI remains confident in achieving its fiscal year 2026 commitments, supported by a healthy pipeline and strong customer demand, positioning the company for continued growth and value generation for shareholders.

