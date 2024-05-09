CAB Payments Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings PLC successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passing by a significant majority of shareholder votes. Key outcomes included the approval of the company’s financial statements, director remuneration reports, and the re-election of all directors proposed. Shareholders also granted authorization for political donations and agreed to a 14-day notice period for future general meetings.

