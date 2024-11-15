CAB Payments Director Engages in Share Purchase

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings plc has announced a market purchase of shares by Susanne Chishti, an Independent Non-executive Director, at prices of £0.7200 and £0.7190. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved a total of 165,958 shares, highlighting active trading by company insiders. This move may interest investors observing insider trading activities within the financial markets.

