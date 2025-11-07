C4 Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. ( (CCCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information C4 Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines using its proprietary TORPEDO platform to target protein degradation, primarily in the oncology sector. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting its ongoing efforts in research and development and strategic collaborations.

The earnings report revealed a net loss of $32.2 million for the quarter, compared to a $24.7 million loss in the same period last year. Revenue from collaboration agreements decreased to $11.2 million from $15.4 million in the previous year. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development, with expenses reaching $26 million for the quarter. Additionally, C4 Therapeutics announced a new collaboration with Pfizer, which will provide elranatamab for a Phase 1b trial, and highlighted ongoing partnerships with MKDG and Betta Pharma.

Key financial metrics show that C4 Therapeutics has $199.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which the company believes will fund operations for at least the next twelve months. The company also reported a significant impairment charge related to its leased office and laboratory space. Despite these challenges, C4 Therapeutics continues to advance its clinical trials and expand its pipeline through strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead, C4 Therapeutics remains focused on its strategic plans and collaborations to advance its product candidates through clinical trials. The management is optimistic about the potential of its TORPEDO platform to deliver innovative treatments for difficult-to-treat diseases, although the company acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue