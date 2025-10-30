C29 Metals Prioritizes Samsons Tank Copper Project and Seeks Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from C29 Metals Limited ( (AU:C29) ).

C29 Metals Limited has prioritized its Samsons Tank Copper project in New South Wales as its top exploration target following a comprehensive geological review. The company plans to drill test two promising targets at this site while also relinquishing its Mayfield Copper & Gold project in Queensland due to its lack of further exploration potential. Additionally, C29 is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities worldwide to diversify its exploration portfolio and deliver value to shareholders.

More about C29 Metals Limited

C29 Metals Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on developing its domestic assets and exploring new acquisition opportunities globally. The company primarily engages in copper and gold exploration, with a strategic emphasis on expanding and diversifying its exploration portfolio to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 413,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.35M

