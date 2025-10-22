C-RAD AB Announces Share Repurchase Program to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

C-Rad AB Class B ( ($SE:CRAD.B) ) has provided an update.

C-RAD AB has announced a decision to repurchase up to 597,000 of its own class B shares, valued at a maximum of SEK 20 million, as part of a strategy to optimize its capital structure. This move, authorized by the 2025 Annual General Meeting, aims to reduce share capital by canceling the repurchased shares, potentially impacting the company’s financial targets and shareholder returns.

C-RAD AB is a global leader in surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT), developing imaging solutions for radiation therapy that ensure accurate dose delivery to tumors while protecting healthy tissue. Their technology utilizes high-speed 3D cameras and augmented reality to enhance patient setup and monitor motion during treatment, ensuring safety and comfort without additional imaging doses.

