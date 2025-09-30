C Cheng Holdings Addresses Director’s Non-Compliance in Share Dealings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

C Cheng Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1486) ) just unveiled an update.

C Cheng Holdings Limited announced a non-compliance incident involving Mr. Deng Li Ming, an executive director, who purchased shares during a black-out period without prior notification to the company. The incident was reported as an inadvertent oversight, and corrective measures, including enhanced compliance training for Mr. Deng and the implementation of an electronic calendar system, are being taken to prevent future occurrences.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1486) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C Cheng Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1486 Stock Forecast page.

More about C Cheng Holdings Ltd.

C Cheng Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the architectural and engineering industry. It focuses on providing design and consultancy services, primarily in Hong Kong and China, with a market focus on urban planning and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 164,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$170.8M

